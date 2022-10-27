Princess Kate interrupts family holiday for this important reason

October 27, 2022 – 07:41 BST

Kate Middleton has interrupted her family holiday with Prince William for a very special reason. Get all the details here…

The Princess of Wales has interrupted her family holiday to send a special message to Captain Preet Chandi ahead of her challenge of travelling more than 1,000 miles across Antarctica.

On Tuesday, Princess Kate held a meeting via telephone with the British physiotherapist and British Army medical officer in advance of her solo expedition to wish her all the best.

The 33-year-old is aiming to become the first woman to cross Antarctica entirely unsupervised, a journey that will see her travel over 1,000 miles. She will have to endure temperatures of minus 50C and wind speeds up to 60mph as the officer hauls a sledge, weighing around 120kg, loaded with her kit.

Preet, who is due to begin her trek at the start of November and has 75 days to complete the journey, said: “My aim for this expedition has always been to inspire people to push their boundaries.

“I want to bring people on this journey with me, to help them believe that nothing is impossible. It is an absolute privilege to have the Princess of Wales as the patron.”

Kate has been spending time with her family over half term

Just hours earlier, it had been announced that Kate become the Patron of the ambitious challenge. Kate has long been an advocate of the impact the outdoors can have on the well-being of others and the life skills, such as confidence and resilience, it nurtures.

The royal has been absent from the royal scene for the past two weeks due to their children’s half-term. Her last known royal duty was on the 15th of October when, as patron of English rugby, she sent a letter of encouragement to the England Rugby League.

Prince William, on the other hand, may be on holiday with his family but he is already planning his return to work. Last week, it was revealed that he will return to work on 1 November, when he will attend the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards in London.

