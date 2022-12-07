Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla wow in tiaras as King Charles hosts first Diplomatic Reception

Last modified on

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined the King and Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night

The Prince and Princess of Wales dazzled at the King’s first Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, hours before William’s brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made a red carpet appearance in New York.

Kate looked stunning in a red embellished gown by go-to designer, Jenny Packham, accessorising with the Lotus Flower tiara that she last wore in 2015 for the China state banquet.

The Lotus Flower Tiara – also known as the Queen Mother’s Papyrus Tiara – is made of diamonds in fanned motifs crowned by floating diamond arches.

It belonged to Princess Margaret and Kate also wore it to the diplomatic reception at the Palace in 2013, and to her first state banquet in the UK in 2015 during the Chinese state visit.

Tiaras are subject to specific rules for the royal family, including the women being unable to wear one befoe 6pm and no unmarried woman allowed to wear a tiara.

It was Kate’s second tiara of the year, as at the State banquet earlier in 2022 the Princess of Wales wowed royal fans in an embellished white Jenny Packham gown and the Lover’s Knot tiara.

Kate welcomed diplomats at the palace

On Tuesday, Kate also wore the blue Royal Victorian Order sash, the late Queen’s Family Order which sits on a yellow ribbon, and drop diamond earrings which belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, Prince William donned a white-tie style tuxedo, as he was pictured in the car alongside his wife, as they made their way to the London reception.

The couple have recently returned from their three-day visit to Boston, where they hosted the Earthshot Prize Awards.

William and Kate made quite the entrance

Joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, King Charles looked relaxed and waved from his car, despite an alleged egg-throwing incident during a walkabout in Luton earlier on Tuesday.

Camilla wore a midnight blue gown by Anna Valentine, and a sapphire and diamond tiara and matching necklace, beloved by the late Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles waves as he and the Queen Consort arrive at the reception

The Diplomatic Reception, which takes place annually, sees the monarch and other members of the royal family welcome over 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace.

The white-tie event was last held in 2019 and has been unable to take place for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Queen Consort wowed in sapphire and diamond jewels

The King and Queen Consort hosted a state visit for the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, last month.

At the state banquet, the Princess of Wales stunned in an embellished white Jenny Packham gown and the Lover’s Knot tiara – a favourite of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Kate also wore the late Queen’s diamond pendant earrings

Tuesday’s event comes hours before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to make a red carpet appearance at the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York.

Meghan and Harry will receive the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award in honour of their “heroic” stance against racism within the royal family. The foundation is named after former President John F. Kennedy’s younger brother, who was assassinated in 1968 during his presidential campaign.

Their new documentary is set to land on Thursday 8 December, and is called an “unprecedented and in-depth” documentary series.

The synopsis reads: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

