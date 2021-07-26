Home ENTERTAINMENT Princess explains her relationship with Baba Ijesha, tells court they met in 2008 and he tried dating her
Comedienne, Princess has explained her relationship with Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha who is presently facing trial over alleged sexual molestation of a minor.

The trial of Nigerian actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju better known as Baba Ijesha, for the alleged sexual assault of foster daughter of Nigerian comedienne, Princess resumed today, Monday July 26, 2021.

During plenary, the comedienne told the court that she met Baba Ijesha at an event in 2008 and they decided to collaborate on comedy skits, She disclosed that the defendant wooed her during their working relationship but she declined his proposal.

Princess claimed she and Baba Ijesha got closer after the crash of her marriage in 2013, she sponsored his education and granted him several other favours.

The presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, adjourned the case till July 27 after Princess’s legal team played primary video evidence against Baba Ijesha.

Baba Ijesha was arrested in April for allegedly sexually assaulting Princess, 14-year-old foster since she was seven. He is being tried on a six-count charge which includes sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault.

