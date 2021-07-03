Princess Diana’s surprising habits from watching EastEnders to ordering McDonald’s – My London

Get FREE email updates for EastEnders “,”buttonText”:”I’M IN!”,”contentId”:17921088,”newsletterImage”:”https://i2-prod.mylondon.news/incoming/article20421874.ece/ALTERNATES/s615d/1_22315955-high_res-eastenders-april-june-2021.jpg”,”endpointUrl”:”https://response.pure360.com/interface/list.php”,”profile”:”My_London”,”isPure360NewsLetter”:true,”pure360MailingListId”:”MyLondon – Eastenders Newsletter”,”isDoubleOptIn”:false,”newsletterSiteName”:”MyLondon”}” data-mod=”skinnySignup”> Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later. When you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.

Princess Diana remains one of the most popular members of the Royal Family, over 20 years after her tragic death.

The beloved mother of Prince William and Prince Harry lived her royal life in the spotlight and drew praise and criticism in equal measure for her care-free attitude towards royal life.

As the brothers reunite for the unveiling of a statue of Diana, who would have turned 60 today, these are just some of the eccentricities that ensured the public took the late princess to their hearts.

Nights in watching EastEnders with beans on toast





Princess Diana loved her two young boys

(Image: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)



She was the most famous woman in the world, whose radiant smile lit up glamorous galas around the world – but Princess Diana was most at home eating beans on toast and watching EastEnders.

The extraordinary and utterly hilarious insight into the life of the royal was revealed by Edith Conn, 72, the former president of the Manchester branch of the British Red Cross.

Ms Conn told how she met the Princess of Wales at an event in 1991 for the humanitarian charity at the Manchester Art Gallery, where Diana opened up about her love of home comforts.

As the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex prepare to honour their mother with a statue on what would have been her 60th birthday today, Ms Conn, said: “She told me how highly she thought of the Red Cross and the wonderful work we do. And then we just chatted really.

“She was so approachable because she was so relaxed. When someone is relaxed, you relax with them, and it just made the whole experience better.”

She added: “I said ‘Ma’am, what do you do now? Do you have anywhere to be?

“And to my surprise she said ‘I’m going home tonight. I’m having beans on toast and watching EastEnders!’ I thought that was so funny.”

McDonald’s trips with William and Harry





Princess Diana with William and Harry in 1995

(Image: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)



One of the benefits of living in a palace is having some of the country’s finest chefs at your beck and call, ready to prepare whatever you fancied.

But Princess Diana was determined for her sons Prince Harry and Prince William to experience some normality as they grew up, and would often take them out for a McDonald’s.

While the boys loved their regular trips to grab a Big Mac (because let’s face it, who doesn’t) the Kensington Palace chef was a bit shocked.

Recalling the day, royal chef Darren McGrady said he offered to make them burgers at home, but Diana wasn’t having any of it – and explained the real reason they wanted to go.

Speaking to Marie Claire, he said: “I remember the Princess came into the kitchen one day and said, ‘Cancel lunch for the boys I’m taking them out, we’re going to McDonald’s.

“And I said, ‘Oh my god your royal highness, I can do that, I can do burgers.’

“And she said, ‘No, it’s the toy they want.’

“Yeah, the boys loved McDonald’s, and going out to pizza, and having potato skins—sort of the American foods. They were royal princes but had children’s palates.”





Diana wanted her boys to have a normal childhood

(Image: WireImage)



And according to the Mirror Online, their visit was more than just a one off.

Diana’s former butler and close friend Paul Burrell explained that it was part of the trio’s normal Saturday night routine.

They would order Big Macs and chips.

He told the Mirror: “They would then come home and sit on a giant stuffed hippopotamus Diana had in front of the TV and watch Blind Date.

“The three of them would nip to McDonald’s for a Big Mac and fries before coming back to watch Blind Date. All three of them would squat on this massive, stuffed hippopotamus Diana had in her sitting room.

“They loved Blind Date and I’d hear them all screaming things like “Oh don’t pick him!” and “Lorra, lorra fun”.”

Drinking wine with the staff





Prince Charles and Princess Diana



The late princess was known for her carefree and outgoing nature and would reportedly head down to the palace kitchens and interact with the cooks.

But according to royal correspondent Robert Jobson, her then husband didn’t approve of her behaviour.

Speaking on the documentary Serving the Royals, he explained: “[Diana] shocked them in a way – when she first came onto the scene – by going into the kitchen, kicking off her shoes, pouring herself a glass of wine, and starting to chat with them while they were preparing the food.

“That has been unheard of and in fact, Prince Charles frowned upon it but Diana didn’t care.

“She was somebody who was able to mix with anybody – transcend class.”

Theme park days out





Princess Diana with her sons at Thorpe Park DBase

(Image: wire)



Princess Diana wanted to do as many ‘normal’ things with her sons as possible, and even took them them to theme parks.

During the Easter holidays back in 1993, she treated her boys to a day out at Thorpe Park – and based on the pictures it looks like they had a brilliant day!

And sticking with her plan to keep things normal, she told staff she wanted to be treated like everyone else, including queueing for all the rides.

Dressed in a Hard Rock Cafe black leather jacket, black jeans and flat boots, Diana looked happy and relaxed spending quality time with her sons.

The trio went on a number of the rides, including a rollercoaster and a water slide.

They also got soaked on the theme park’s huge log flume – with Prince William taking the front seat, little brother Harry behind him and Diana at the back.

Want more Celeb news? Click here.