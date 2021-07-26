Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer stuns in Victorian wedding gown: See the photos – USA TODAY

Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding dress is one for the books.

Princess Diana’s niece stunned in a gorgeous wedding dress, designed by Dolce & Gabbana, in a photo shared Sunday by the Italian designer on Instagram. “A glimpse at the #AltaModa gowns created exclusively by Dolce&Gabbana for @kitty.spencer on the most important day of her life,” read the caption. “The looks include a Victorian inspiration lace bridal gown.”

In the photo, the 30-year-old socialite, whose father is Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, is seen looking perfectly poised in the Victorian-inspired wedding dress, which featured a high-neck and a floor length veil.

The luxury fashion house designed more looks for Lady Kitty’s big day, including a “an illusion baby-blue tulle gown and cape embroidered with cross-stitched flowers.”

Lady Kitty’s engagement to millionaire fashion businessman Michael Lewis, 62, was announced January 2020. The two have dated for more than two years, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Lady Kitty accessorized the strapless baby-blue tulle gown with a diamond necklace featuring pink gemstones with earrings and a ring to match.

Sharing a video clip of the bride trying on the different looks, Dolce & Gabbana wrote in the caption that the exclusive hand-made gowns celebrated the “beauty of the bride” and the “passion for #AltaModa and the absolute joy of the occasion.”

English singer and songwriter Pixie Lott took to Instagram to share a congratulatory message to Lady Kitty, writing: “absolutely stunning @kitty.spencer @dolcegabbana pure beauty inside and out ❤️ Congratulations Kitty and Michael! So much ❤️❤️❤️”

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina Elba, took to Instagram Stories to congratulate Lady Kitty as well.

“The most beautiful bride and wedding,” she captioned the photo of the bride in her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress. “Congratulations on your big day. You are literally a beacon of light. ❤️ @kitty.spencer”

Jade Holland Cooper wrote on Instagram Stories: “The most INCREDIBLE bride and the most perfect wedding we love you.”

Cooper added the wedding dress, “was just breathtaking.”

A day before Dolce & Gabbana shared photos of her wedding dress to social media, Lady Kitty posted a photo of herself outside of the Piazza del Duomo in Florence, Italy.

“The best way to see Piazza del Duomo – early hours of the morning with not a soul in sight 🖤” she captioned the photo.

Lady Kitty is the eldest daughter of Charles Spencer. He is the father of six other children – from three different marriages – including twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, and 27-year-old Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

