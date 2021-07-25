Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer says ‘I do’ to Michael Lewis in Italy – Fox News

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer has tied the knot.

The 30-year-old fashion model married Foschini Group chairman Michael Lewis, 62, in a private ceremony in Rome this weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

While the couple made headlines with their engagement last year, it appears they tried to keep their nuptials under wraps. However, social media posts shared by famous attendees like TV personality Mark Francis Vandelli and PR mogul Simon Huck clued fans into the big day.

PRINCESS DIANA’S WEDDING DRESS GOES ON DISPLAY AT KENSINGTON PALACE

Paparazzi photos posted online seemingly confirmed Spencer and Lewis got married on Saturday at the Villa Aldo Brandini in Frascati, Italy – a city and commune in Rome.

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer, 30, reportedly married South African furniture magnate Michael Lewis, 62, in Italy on July 24, 2021. (Daniel Perez Garcia-Santos/Getty Images)

Dolce & Gabbana went on to note the luxury Italian fashion house dressed Spencer, who is a global ambassador for the brand.

“Lady Kitty Spencer chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana on the most important day of her life. For this unique event, #DolceGabbana created a number of exclusive hand-made gowns,” the brand wrote alongside a video highlight that shows Spencer being dressed in three floral gowns, a sparkly gold number and a white wedding gown.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WILL LIKELY CELEBRATE WEDDING ANNIVERSARY WITH TRADITIONAL GIFTS: SOURCE

The dress Spencer opted to wear down the aisle was a striking Alta Moda gown that was “created exclusively” for her and includes “Victorian inspiration,” according to a separate tweet shared on Sunday.

Spencer’s Victorian-inspired gown was made with intricate floral lace and has long slightly-puffed sleeves, boned corset, high collar and several buttons.

PRINCESS MARGARET ‘WAS A DEEPLY CHRISTIAN WOMAN’ WHO ‘DESPERATELY’ WANTED HER DOOMED MARRIAGE TO WORK: AUTHOR

Much like her late aunt, Spencer opted for a long veil, though hers is notably around royal length (120 inches) instead of the 25-foot statement veil Princess Diana wore to her 1981 wedding.

Although it appears Prince William and Prince Harry were not in attendance for their cousin’s wedding, Spencer’s other family members were present, according to the Daily Mail, including her brothers Louis, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken and her sisters Eliza and Amelia.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Spencer had notably attended both of the princes’ weddings in 2011 and 2018.

At the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Spencer received a tremendous amount of attention when she attended the event with Lewis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to marrying Spencer, the South African furniture magnate was married to his first wife Leola, who he shares three adult children with.