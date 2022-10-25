Princess Diana’s friend reveals fears for Princes William and Harry over controversial decision

October 24, 2022 – 10:00 BST

Gemma Strong

Princess Diana’s friend Simone Simmons reveals fears for Prince William and Prince Harry overcome ‘sadistic’ decision by Netflix’s The Crown

A close friend of the late Princess Diana has expressed renewed concerns for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

MORE: King Charles has a very special wish for his granddaughter Princess Charlotte

Simone Simmons became a trusted confidante of Diana after they met at an alternative medicine centre, The Hale Clinic. A psychic and alternative healer, Simone used to consult Diana until her untimely death, and the pair would talk on the phone for up to 10 hours.

WATCH: The Crown releases official season 5 trailer

She has now joined the ranks of people spoking out against Netflix’s decision to depict Diana’s final hours in the latest series of The Crown.

READ: Proof Prince Louis gets his cheeky streak from Prince William in rare unearthed video

MORE: 10 royal weddings with unexpected songs: Princess Kate’s first dance, Princess Eugenie’s A-lister & more

Highly critical of the controversial move, Simone told The Sun: “These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low.

Simone Simmons was a trusted friend of Princess Diana

“They are rewriting history as they go along and that’s what makes me very angry.”

READ: Princess Kate’s touching nod to Princess Diana – did you spot it?

MORE: 10 priciest royal weddings of all time – up to £75.5million

She went on to slam the flagship show as “disgusting and sick” and questioned if they were “setting out” to hurt the feelings of Prince William and Prince Harry.

She has expressed concern for Princes William and Harry

“It’s forcing them to relive the pain, agony, and psychological torment they suffered when their mother died,” she added.

She is by no means the only person to take issue with the decision.

READ: Charles Spencer breaks silence as Kate Middleton becomes new Princess of Wales

MORE: Why Kate, the new Princess of Wales, will not inherit Princess Diana’s wedding tiara

In a recent letter to the Times, Dame Judi Dench described the upcoming series of The Crown as “crude sensationalism” and “cruelly unjust” to the royal family.

Diana tragically died in 1997 at the age of 36

“No one is a greater believer in artistic freedom than I, but this cannot go unchallenged,” she wrote.

READ: Duchess Kate’s surprising university hobby proves she’s just like the rest of us

MORE: How Lady Louise Windsor is following in Duchess Kate’s footsteps

“The programme makers have resisted all calls for them to carry a disclaimer at the start of each episode. The time has come for Netflix to reconsider – for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve their own reputation in the eyes of their British subscribers.”

The Crown will depict the Princess’s final days

A number of viewers have joined calls for Netflix to include a disclaimer stating the show is fiction ahead of every episode.

A spokesman for the streaming giant said the show has always been a fictional dramatisation of the royal family’s inner workings.

Diana was a devoted mother to her sons

“Series five is… imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians,” they said.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

–