Princess Charlene speaks out about lengthy recovery in South Africa after Prince Albert attends Olympics alone – The Independent

Princess Charlene of Monaco has said that she hopes to leave South Africa and return to her family in Monaco by the end of October, following her recovery from a surgical procedure.

The royal, who was raised in South Africa, expressed her plans for her recovery during an interview with South Africa Radio 702’s host Mandy Wiener on Friday, after rumours of a possible separation were sparked when her husband Prince Albert of Monaco was seen attending the Tokyo 2020 Olympics alone.

According to the princess, who has been unable to leave South Africa since she arrived in May due to complications resulting from a medical procedure, she developed a sinus infection that has forced her to remain in the care of doctors where she is, with her now describing her recovery as a “waiting game”.

“Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having,” she said, according to People.

The outlet notes that the 43-year-old experienced medical complications after undergoing a sinus lift and bone graft in preparation for dental implants in early May, before she arrived in South Africa to campaign for wildlife protection. She has been receiving treatment in the country since doctors discovered an infection in June, at which point she underwent another surgery.

“I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October,” Princess Charlene said Friday, adding that, despite the illness, she feels “well”.

However, according to People, the royal did acknowledge that it has been “tough” being away from Prince Albert, 63, and their two children, six-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

“This is the longest period I’ve actually been away from Europe and my children,” she said, before confirming that the twins have been to South Africa to visit her, and that she FaceTimes with them most days. “As I say, it’s just a waiting game. I cannot predict how my healing process will go. But yeah, I’m very sad I can’t be with my children during this summer in Europe.”

According to People, Prince Albert and the couple’s children may make a trip to South Africa at the end of August, “if the political situation allows”.

This is not the first time Princess Charlene has spoken of missing her family, as the former Olympian previously told South African outlet Channel24 that she longs to be reunited with “my husband, my babies and my doggies,” People notes, while she also previously expressed her disappointment over having to miss her and Prince Albert’s 10th wedding anniversary in July.