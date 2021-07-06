Princess Beatrice’s nutritionist shares tips on healthy eating habits and lifestyle – The Indian Express









Princess Beatrice’s nutritionist has written her first nutritional wellness book, which has been approved by the royal family. (Photo: Instagram/@gabrielapeacock)

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice is expecting her first baby. In May 2021, Buckingham Palace made the announcement that the 32-year-old and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to have their first child in the autumn.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news. 📸 The couple on their wedding day in July 2020. pic.twitter.com/oCHZLBa8oT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2021

And now, Beatrice’s nutritionist has written her first nutritional wellness book, which has been approved by the royal family. According to a report in People magazine, Gabriela Peacock has had many young royals as clients. In her book, ‘2 Weeks to Feeling Great‘, she advocates for “intermittent fasting, supplements and minor tweaks to what you eat and when you eat it”.

The report states that Beatrice is the godmother to Peacock’s daughter Iris, and she is “such a fan” that she herself has endorsed the book saying its principles “are effective and realistic guidelines to follow no matter what you are doing in the day”.

Speaking about Beatrice, Peacock said the royal mother-to-be “has never looked better”. “She looks amazing, just super happy, and they are all fantastic — it’s great news!” she was quoted as telling the outlet.

She also revealed that she has not put the princess on any special maternity diet. “Like all friends, I try to be helpful, no matter what kind life changes they go through. I talk about nutrition all the time, so I think it slightly rubs off on my friends.”

Per the report, the Czech-born nutritionist had studied for more than nine years before she started to work with Queen Elizabeth’s physician Sir Tim Evans. She felt the need to write her book after she could no longer keep up with client appointments during the first lockdown in 2020. “There is so much [information about nutrition], it’s a minefield. With Covid, it showed everyone how important it is for your body to be functioning at its best,” she told People.

Peacock is also believed to have helped Prince Harry and Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie, get into shape before their weddings.

She is all for intermittent fasting, and said it has been scientifically proven to be beneficial to the whole body. “It’s anti-inflammatory, prevents cardiovascular diseases and [is] anti-ageing, which is fantastic. And it really works for my clients’ lifestyle.”

Dubbed as “the royals’ secret weapon”, she also told the magazine that apart from fasting, it is important to balance blood sugar levels. “Never eat fruit on an empty stomach because it will spike your blood sugar levels, as will coffee. It’s fine to have them, but eat with a portion of protein, too.”

On parenting, she advised Beatrice and second-time dad Harry to introduce their kids to “different flavours and vegetables at a young age, and if they don’t like something, chop it up very small and mix it into something like brown rice and chicken, then gradually make the chunks bigger”.

