Princess Anne visits Northern Ireland on one-day trip – BBC News

By Kelly Bonner

BBC Newsline

image copyrightPress Eye image caption The Princess Royal met staff and volunteers at Antrim Castle Gardens

The Princess Royal has spent the day in Northern Ireland.

Her Royal Highness began the one-day trip in County Antrim on Friday morning, where she met staff and volunteers at Antrim Castle Gardens.

Princess Anne presented volunteers there with an award for their service to the community.

Her final engagement was at Hillsborough Castle, where she met people who played a key role in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To mark 100 years of Northern Ireland, Princess Anne was shown the Northern Ireland centenary rose and was presented with a rose pin.

Colin Dickson, breeder of the Northern Ireland centenary rose, told BBC News NI that her Royal Highness was “very impressed with the rose and said it was a beautiful flower”.

The Princess Royal ended her visit with a walk around Hillsborough Gardens.