The Princess Royal has joined The Queen in Scotland for the second half of Holyrood Week. This morning, the pair were in Glasgow to visit The Children’s Wood Project, a green space devoted to community and learning.

The Children’s Wood Project in Glasgow is a dedicated green space that has been specifically designed to bring communities together with different outdoor activities like beekeeping, forest schools, and gardening, to connect people with nature in their community, and to raise aspirations. The space is the last wild space in the west-end Glasgow.

More then 20 local schools are able to use the woods for outdoors lessons, and the Project works with local universities to encourage this creative way of learning as part of teacher training.

While visiting, both The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to several local young people about the benefits they’ve seen from the Project, and their experiences being able to access the dedicated green space. In particular, they spoke about how important it was to have a green space to visit during the global health crisis.

The Queen and Princess Anne then spoke to volunteer beekeepers who have been volunteering their time to maintaining the Project’s beehives. Her Majesty received a gift of a jar of honey from one of the children helping with the beekeeping. They also spoke with different community gardeners who were tending their allotments, another element of the space.

The pair finished up the engagement by speaking with schoolchildren and teachers from East Park Primary School, a local school who uses the woods. While the children were enjoying toasting marshmallows, The Queen and The Princess Royal learned about many of the educational initiatives taking place. They also heard from some of the children, who spoke about their experiences of outdoor learning sessions at the space.