Princess Anne inherited the late Queen’s special jewel

Princess Anne was captured wearing a special necklace belonging to her mother the late Queen Elizabeth II – and the meaning behind it is so touching. See photos.

Princess Anne has inherited a very special piece of jewellery from her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and was spotted sporting the jewels earlier this week.

The item in question is the former monarch’s three-strand pearl necklace and it holds an extra special meaning to both the Princess and her late mother as it was a gift to Her Majesty from her father King George VI, Anne’s grandfather.

Anne was captured wearing the incredible piece when she stepped out at the English Speaking Union in New York and it was dazzling.

The Princess paired the precious tribute with a gorgeous set of pearl earrings which made for a perfect match.

The Princess wore the jewels in New York

The special necklace serves as a reminder of the close relationship the Queen had with her father who passed away in 1952.

According to jewellers David Douglas, “Elizabeth loved the three-strand pearl necklace so much that she had an identical one made. In 1953, a third three-stand pearl necklace joined her collection. It was a gift from Emir of Qatar and the only difference among the three was that this version sported a diamond clasp.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the tribute worn on a fellow royal family member as Princess Kate was caught wearing the Queen’s iconic pearls during the official mourning period for Her Majesty at a lunch held for the governors-general of the Commonwealth Nations at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen’s necklace was known as part of her ‘uniform’

Buckingham Palace confirmed the mother-of-three was wearing lesser spotted pearls from Her Majesty’s collection, which are believed to have been gifted to Prince William’s wife.

Pearls are often referred to as ‘mourning jewellery’, a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria’s era.

After the death of her husband Prince Albert, the Queen famously wore black for 40 years and accessorised with either black or colourless jewellery, including pearls. The pearls were thought to represent tears, and she wore strands of them for the rest of her life.

