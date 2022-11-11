Princess Alexandra’s granddaughters Zenouska Mowatt and Flora Vesterberg stun in figure hugging gowns

November 11, 2022 – 08:26 GMT

Andrea Caamano

Princess Alexandra’s granddaughters, Zenouska Mowatt and Flora Vesterberg, were pictured at the 32nd Cartier Racing Awards at The Dorchester

Princess Alexandra’s granddaughters, Zenouska Mowatt and Flora Vesterberg, stunned royal onlookers this week as they were pictured at the Dorchester looking glamorous in figure-hugging gowns.

The duo, who are first cousins, attended the 32nd Cartier Racing Awards on Wednesday, and they definitely pulled out all the stops.

Zenouska, who is the daughter of Marina Ogilvy and Paul Mowatt, stunned in a black off-the-shoulder dress by Rachel Gilbert, which perfectly showed off her toned physique.

She completed the look with silver Jimmy Choo sandals and a sparkly Carolina Herrera clutch.

The royal cousins looked stunning at the 32nd Cartier Racing Awards

Flora, who is the daughter of James and Julia Ogilvy, on the other hand, dazzled in a black lace gown by Phillipa Lepley, which she accessorised with a black Cartier handle bag.

The pair are often pictured together attending glamorous events and always show just how great their relationship is.

While the duo do not undertake royal engagements, they are both successful in their own careers. Zenouska is the Head of Marketing at royal warrant-holder Halycon Days, whilst Flora, who married Timothy Vesterberg last year, is an “art historian and broadcaster with expertise in modern and contemporary art,” according to her personal website.

Flora wore a black lace gown by Phillipa Lepley

Most recently, Flora announced a new project at The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace.

For its 25th anniversary edition, Asian Art in London commissioned Flora to take part in a video series. The first episode focused on Japan: Courts and Culture exhibition which featured Japanese treasures from the Royal Collection, including objects that her thrice great-grandmother Queen Victoria was given and collected.

During the video, Flora could be seen discussing everything from white and blue painted Japanese Sake bottles gifted to Victoria to landscape photography. Inspired to see it for yourself? The exhibition exploring the relationship between the British and Japanese royal and imperial families is on view until 26 February 2023.

