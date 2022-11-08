Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces engagement – wait ’til you see her unique ring

November 07, 2022 – 11:06 GMT

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s daughter Princess Alexandra showed off her engagement ring in loved-up photos with her new fiance, months after her brother Prince Louis called off his engagement.

Congratulations are in order for Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s daughter Princess Alexandra, 31, who has announced she is set to marry partner Nicolas Bagory, 33, in spring 2023.

In a stunning engagement photo shared by the Grand Ducal court, the princess wore a lilac square-neck top with a matching blazer as she cuddled up to her new fiancé, who wore a dark blue suit that offset his platinum blonde hair. The happily engaged couple smiled for the camera, with Alexandra showing off the sparkling ring on her left hand which appears to be made up of diamonds on a gold band.

After the snap was shared on social media, royal fans rushed to share their congratulations. “Wonderful news! Huge congratulations to the happy couple,” remarked one, while others wanted a closer look at the ring: “Oh congratulations!! Hopefully we can see the ring better soon.”

The official announcement translated to: “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas BAGORY.

The couple smiled as Princess Alexandra showed off her engagement ring. Photo: Maison du Grand-Duc / Sophie Margue

“Born on November 11, 1988, Mr BAGORY grew up in Brittany. After studying political science and classics, he now works in the creation of social and cultural projects. The wedding will take place in the spring.

“The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection.”

The Luxembourg royal has three brothers

Princess Alexandra is one of four children, with her brothers including Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, 40, Prince Louis, 36, and Prince Sébastien, 30. Prince Louis was the latest member of the family to announce his engagement, but he called it off earlier this year before walking down the aisle.

He popped the question to Parisian lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue in the south west of France during a road trip between Lourdes and Biarritz. They announced their plans to marry in April 2021, but they confirmed their split to French publication, Point de Vue, explaining that they planned to remain friends.

Prince Louis was previously engaged to Parisian lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue

An official statement released by the Grand Ducal Court said: “We have decided not to continue our romantic relationship, while remaining deeply attached by friendship and tenderness.

“In reflecting, together, on the commitment we wanted to make, we ended up admitting that our visions differ too much.”

