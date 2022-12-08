Prince William’s final public words to Harry and Meghan ahead of Netflix docuseries

December 07, 2022 – 12:09 GMT

Prince William: His final public words to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as royal family prepares for release of Netflix docuseries

The British royal family are bracing for the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries this week.

It’s not thought that they will publicly respond to the show – indeed, it’s not known how much contact the couple currently have with prominent members, including King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate.

The last time the royal brothers were together was back in September, in the aftermath of their grandmother the Queen’s death, where there was a whispered exchange.

William and Harry stunned onlookers as they stepped out for a walkabout at Windsor Castle, along with their wives, Kate and Meghan.

The couples united for a joint walkabout in Windsor

The group spent more than 40 minutes speaking to the crowds who had gathered at the royal residence to pay their respects, and as his first engagement under his new role and title, Prince William quickly took the lead during the outing.

Dressed in black, the royal looked sombre as he stopped to shake hands and speak with emotional members of the public who were standing behind a barrier lining the entranceway to Windsor Castle.

They spent 40 minutes looking at tributes and dedications

When it was finally time to go, William then spoke publicly to Harry, Meghan and his wife Kate, and in the video above could be seen directing them before they got in the car. William and Kate and Harry Meghan huddled near each other as William explained what they should do.

It was the first time William and Kate had been joined by Harry and Meghan for a public engagement since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020. Back then, the royal couples walked separately from one another, both speaking to people on opposite sides of the crowd.

Prince William took the lead for the outing

Relations between William and Harry are certainly strained – and that looks set to continue for the time being.

Harry and Meghan are expected to make some bombshell claims in their series – much as they did during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Back then, the couple spoke about racism within royal circles, stating that a member of the family had asked about their unborn child’s skin tone.

Relations are increasingly strained between the two brothers

The comment had an impact on William. Days later, he was asked about the claims during a public outing with Kate. The Prince gave an outright denial, firmly stating to members of the press: “We are very much not a racist family.”

He also confirmed that he had not spoken with Harry since the interview. “But I will do,” he added.

