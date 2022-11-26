Prince William reveals how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis affect his daily diet

November 25, 2022 – 07:22 GMT

Andrea Caamano

The Duke of Cornwall has revealed that his three children with Kate Middleton keep him up all night, forcing him to drink more cups of tea

The Duke of Cornwall made his first official visit to the county since taking on his new role following the death of the Queen back in September.

Prince William visited the Newquay Orchard, which offers environmental education, employability training and community events, and met with staff, volunteers and young people involved in the project, which was founded eight years ago by Luke Berkeley in the north Cornish town on land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.

During the visit, the father-of-three was quizzed about his nutrition by nutritionist Monique Hyland, which forced him to make a shock confession about his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Whilst trying to explain what he had eaten the day before, the royal admitted he had started the day off with a healthy breakfast consisting of two eggs, wholemeal toast with butter, apple juice and a cup of tea with milk and sugar.

Prince William detailed his diet to a nutritionist whilst visiting Newquay Orchard

However, it seems his diet later took a turn, with William revealing he had had “a rubbish sandwich” and too many cups of tea, due to his children keeping him up at night.

According to Cornwall Live, the Prince told Monique and her students that he had drunk a few cups of tea for the caffeine as “the kids keep me up at night”.

The royal has said his kids keep him up at night

While in Cornwall, the Duke also visited Duchy offices to meet staff as he takes forward the stewardship of the estate.

William became the heir apparent and became known as the Prince of Wales, after the death of his grandmother and the accession of his father, Charles, to become the King.

The 40-year-old also inherited the title Duke of Cornwall and is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. Kate is now known as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

