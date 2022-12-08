Prince William opens up about heartbreaking death

December 07, 2022 – 22:56 GMT

Matthew Moore

Prince William has opened up about a devastating death, sharing an emotional post on Twitter

Prince William has taken to Twiiter as the Prince of Wales expressed his sadness as he learned about the sad death of Charles Okawa.

Charles was a park ranger and it is believed that he was killed by poachers on Monday. Sharing his grief about the news, William shared: “Hearing the news that yet another ranger has lost his life while bravely carrying out his work to protect Africa’s wildlife is devastating. My thoughts are with Charles Okawa’s loved ones. The perpetrators must be brought to justice and these senseless killings must be stopped. W.”

William signed off the tweet with his initial, to show that it had come from him.

Royal fans supported the Prince of Wales, with one penning: “These Rangers are true heroes. It’s heartbreaking to hear that another brave soul has lost his life whilst protecting our precious wildlife. My thoughts & prayers go out to all his loved ones at this impossible time.”

A second posted: “Heartbreaking, prayers to the family,” and a third added: “Absolutely devastating.”

In August, William shared his grief after the death of another ranger, posting: “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Anton Mzimba who I spoke to in November. Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice. My thoughts are with his family. W.”

Hearing the news that yet another ranger has lost his life while bravely carrying out his work to protect Africa’s wildlife is devastating. My thoughts are with Charles Okawa’s loved ones. The perpetrators must be brought to justice and these senseless killings must be stopped. W

— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 7, 2022 William shared his heartbreak

Prince William has been involved in efforts to save endangered species from poachers for several years and in 2018, visited the continent as part of his role as patron of the Royal African Society.

In a speech ahead of his visit, the Prince said: “I first fell in love with Africa when I spent time in Kenya, Botswana and Tanzania as a teenager. I was captivated and have been hankering to get back as often as possible ever since.

“That is why, when you kindly asked me to become the patron of the Royal African Society last year, it was a pretty easy offer to accept…”

