Prince William may defy royal protocol to move to a ‘more prestigious’ home – woman&home

Prince William may swerve royal tradition to move his family into Buckingham Palace, according to a royal insider.

The royal residence has traditionally been home to Monarchs since Queen Victoria’s time.

But Prince William may move his family there in a controversial move.

This follows royal news that The Queen and Prince Philip shared a heartbreaking promise.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge could be moving from Kensington Palace to Buckingham Palace before Prince Charles rises to the throne, The List commentator Christine-Marie Liawg Dixon says.

She said: “Prince William and Kate definitely don’t live in a tiny shack in England.

“In fact, after they got married, the pair moved into an apartment at Kensington Palace.

“The Duchess even redecorated it to look just as swanky as any palace you could imagine.

“However, once Prince William becomes king, their residence will change.”

“Obviously, they’ll still live in a palace. But their upgrade will be a lot bigger, and a whole lot more prestigious.”

But she added that they may make the move before William becomes King – due to a decision made by his father, Prince Charles.

“The family could actually move to Buckingham Palace before William becomes king.

“His father, Prince Charles, is reportedly planning on staying at his residence, Clarence House, when he becomes king.”

This comes after it was revealed that the Queen had made a promise with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh to not mourn for too long after his passing.

Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers explained, “Of course she’s still mourning, but her and Philip and had a ‘long-held promise’ that whoever would go first, or be left behind rather, would mourn the other one—but not for too long, and would get on with the business of running the family, running the monarchy, the country, and doing the role.

“And Philip knew how important that was to the Queen and if the Queen had unfortunately passed before him, you probably wouldn’t have seen Philip retire.”