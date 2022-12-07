Prince William breaks silence after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release explosive trailer

December 06, 2022 – 11:15 GMT

Sharnaz Shahid

Prince William breaks social media silence after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their explosive Netflix trailer…

The Prince and Princess of Wales have remained silent following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell trailer for their upcoming Netflix docuseries.

However, on Tuesday, Prince William released a special message to the Welsh Rugby Union after it was announced Warren Gatland has agreed to return as head coach for the Wales side.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk ‘pain’ in new trailer for docuseries

“Thank you Wayne for everything you’ve done for @WelshRugbyUnion. Wishing you well for the future,” the royal tweeted. “Wishing Warren Gatland the very best of luck for the run into the 6 Nations and Rugby World Cup.” The message was then signed off with, “W”.

The tweet comes shortly after Prince William and Princess Kate, both 40, finished their whirlwind tour of Boston. The trip was somewhat marred, however, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped two teasers for their tell-all documentary.

SHOCKING: Prince Harry talks of Princess Kate’s ‘pain’ after marrying Prince William

EXPLOSIVE: 5 key details you may have missed from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix trailer

In a one-minute clip, which was released on Monday, Harry narrated: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’ There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s new series will drop on Thursday

Speaking about the women marrying into the “institution,” Prince Harry added: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

As Harry spoke of his anguish, clips of his late mother Princess Diana and sister-in-law Kate being hounded by paps could be seen.

MORE ON ROYALS: New photo from Prince William and Kate’s wedding emerges – and it’s stunning

Billed as a Netflix global event, the streaming giant announced Volume I would be released on Thursday while Volume II will air on 15 December. The official synopsis explains that Harry and Meghan will tell their side of their high-profile love story.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

–