Prince William and Princess Kate’s trip to America revealed – details

September 22, 2022 – 06:16 BST

Andrea Caamano

The Prince and Princess of Wales could be headed to Boston in December, to attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be heading to America in the coming months. The royal couple, who are currently taking a break from official duties whilst they continue to mourn the death of the Queen, will travel to Boston to attend the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony which will take place on 2 December.

William revealed the news on Wednesday, in a video message played at the Earthshot Prize innovation summit in New York, which he was due to attend before his grandmother’s sudden death.

In the video, William said both he and Kate are “so excited” to travel to Boston.

In the clip, which was recorded on Tuesday at the Windsor Estate and broadcast on Wednesday, the Prince said: “Though it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to be able to join you in video form as you gather in New York for the Earthshot Prize innovation summit.”

William and Kate will travel to Boston

He added: “During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.

“Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother’s heart. And I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you’re all giving our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers.”

The royal family is continuing its period of mourning for the Queen, to be observed until seven days after the funeral.

Prince William released a new video on Wednesday

The Earthshot Prize was founded by William and his Royal Foundation in 2020, and in July this year the project became an independent charity, with William as its president.

The second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony is set to be held in Boston in December, after the inaugural event at London’s Alexandra Palace last year.

