Prince William and Princess Kate inundated with support after sharing personal photo from Boston

December 02, 2022 – 08:05 GMT

Andrea Caamano

The Prince and Princess of Wales have received lots of supportive messages after the release of Harry and Meghan’s trailer

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been inundated with supportive messages from royal fans after sharing a personal photo on their Instagram.

The royal couple shared a snap, which seems to have been taken by their teams, on their official account, showing them visiting the Harbour Defenses of Boston alongside Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, amongst others.

The post read: “The past, present and future of Boston Harbour and its climate resiliency on full display at the beautiful (if a bit chilly) Piers Park this afternoon!

“Fantastic to see the impact the @EarthshotPrize can bring as 2021 finalists @livingseawalls announce a new partnership with Boston Harbour Now!”

The couple shared a personal photo from day two of their tour of Boston

The post came at the end of day two of their royal tour of Boston, and fans were quick to send positive messages to the couple after it got off to a complicated start with the release of the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries.

“America loves Kate & William!! You must come back in the summer with the kids & vacation on the Cape or islands. The natural beauty is breathtaking,” wrote one.

The couple braved low temperatures during day two of their tour

A second remarked: “So fantastic you guys are doing this, sharing light and positivity with #theWorld and championing Mother Earth. Two very big new roles to you both and cheering you #alltheway! Love from Brooklyn.

A third added: “Thank you for your commitment to climate change and early childhood development. Thank you for coming to the United States.”

The couple are yet to react to Harry and Meghan’s series, but HELLO! Royal editor Emily Nash has revealed that they would no doubt be “disappointed” that it was released during their tour.

The couple paid a visit to the Harbour Defenses of Boston

She said: “I think that everyone in the Prince Princess of Wales’ team is just very keen to keep the focus on Earthshot. That’s the whole reason they’re here and this is something they’ve been building up to for 18 months.

“So they’re going to be very disappointed that the attention is going elsewhere at the moment and I’m sure that there are going to be concerns about what’s to come in this documentary.

“But I expect it to be business as usual. They are just going to get on with it, get their heads down and do the engagements they’ve committed to today. I wouldn’t expect to see any comment.

“It’s incredibly difficult. You know, they’re senior members of the royal family, they are known for not commenting on the things that come out in the media.”

