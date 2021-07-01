- Prince William and Prince Harry unveil statue of their mom Princess Diana l GMA Good Morning America
- William and Harry reunite at Diana statue unveiling CNN
- ‘Quite butch’ vs ‘wonderful’—new statue of Princess Diana seriously splits opinion Art Newspaper
- An awkward, lifeless shrine – the Diana statue is a spiritless hunk of nonsense The Guardian
- Prince William and Prince Harry reunite to unveil Princess Diana statue on what would have been her 60th birthday Yahoo Entertainment
- View Full Coverage on Google News