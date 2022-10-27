Prince Harry’s ‘intimate’ memoir gets new release date

Last modified on

Oct 27, 2022 12:55 BST

Nicky Morris

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir has been given a new release date. Find out when royal fans can get their hands on Spare, the new book on Amazon…

The Duke of Sussex’s highly-anticipated memoir, titled Spare, has been given a new release date of 10 January 2023, Penguin Random House has confirmed.

The book was originally due to be published in October but has been pushed back following the death of the late Queen on 8 September.

The memoir, which has been ghost-written by Pulitzer Prize-winning American author JR Moehringer, will be the Duke’s debut book and is set to provide an “intimate and heartfelt” first-hand account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him over the years.

Prince Harry secured the £36.8million book deal with publisher Penguin Random House back in 2020.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the royal said in a statement released by his publisher at the time, adding that the book will be a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful”.

Aside from his memoir, Prince Harry has been busy working on a Netflix docuseries with his wife Meghan Markle. Back in 2020, it was announced that the couple had signed a multi-year $100million deal with the streaming service.

The memoir is “intimate and heartfelt”

At the time, Meghan and Harry said: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. [Netflix’s] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

The series, which is directed by Oscar-nominated Liz Garbus, is expected to air in December.

The Sussex’s new docuseries is set to air in December

During a recent interview with Variety magazine, the Duchess said of the director: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

