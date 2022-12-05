Prince Harry talks of Princess Kate’s ‘pain’ after marrying Prince William

December 05, 2022 – 12:39 GMT

Prince Harry was made a shocking revelation by touching upon Princess Kate’s ‘pain’ after she married Prince William back in 2011

The Duke of Sussex has sensationally touched upon the “pain” the Princess of Wales would have felt when she married his brother, Prince William, back in April 2011.

On Monday, Netflix released an explosive new trailer to their behind-the-scenes docuseries which will debut on 8 December. In a one-minute teaser clip, Harry narrates: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’ There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.”

Speaking about the women marrying into the “institution,” Prince Harry added: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

As Harry spoke of his anguish, clips of his late mother, Princess Diana and sister-in-law Kate being hounded by paps could be seen.

Billed as a Netflix global event, the streaming giant announced Volume I would be released on Thursday while Volume II will air on 15 December. The official synopsis explains that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will tell their side of their high-profile love story.

Princess Kate seen dodging paps in 2007 when she was dating Prince William

“The series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

As well as hearing from Harry and Meghan themselves, the in-depth documentary will also hear from people close to the couple, some of whom have never spoken out before.

Prince William and Kate are yet to comment on the new series

The synopsis reads: “With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

