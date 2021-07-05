Prince Harry Is ‘Almost Impossible To Trust,’ Dishes Source – OK! – OK!

The battle of the brothers continues, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

Prince Harry and Prince William may have been all smiles for cameras at the Princess Diana statue unveiling, but despite appearances, sources say that the siblings hardly spoke each other during the entirety of the event, and that the main reason for that was not just anger, but a lack of trust.

According to Page Six, the brothers didn’t spend longer than “20 minutes in the same room” after the ceremony.

They disgruntled royals both quickly dispersed to mingle away from each other, and it is reported that Prince William even explicitly asked not to walk beside his younger brother.

The statue unveiling was only the second time that the two feuding princes have seen each other in the past year. The last time that they had seen each other face-to-face was the solemn event of Prince Philip’s funeral in April, when William reportedly referred to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, as “that bloody woman” and accused her of bullying staff.

Source: Mega

According to a friend of Princess Diana’s family, the tension hasn’t eased. “Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother’s legacy, Harry is very much on the outside,” a royal source spilled to The Mirror, saying that it is “almost impossible for Harry to be trusted.”

Sources claim that neither Prince William nor their father, Prince Charles, will talk to Harry one-on-one, because “neither trust him enough to speak with him alone,” and they fear what else he will spill to the press.

The insider went on, referring to the warring brothers, “They put on a show, did what they had to do to make sure the day went without a hitch and said goodbye.”

Prince Harry left soon after the event and traveled back home to the United States to be with his wife, and two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana.