Prince Harry ‘cannot be trusted after royal digs: ‘Its impossible! – Geo News

Prince Harry ‘cannot be trusted’ after royal digs: ‘It’s impossible!’

Royal sources recently spoke out against Prince Harry’s recent actions and bashed the prince for his lack of trustworthiness in the eyes of palace officials.

The claim has been brought forward by a source close to the royals and during their interview with The Mirror the insider was quoted saying, “Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother’s legacy, Harry is very much on the outside.”

They also went on to say, “They put on a show, did what they had to do to make sure the day went without a hitch and said goodbye.”

