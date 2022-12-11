Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share never-before-seen wedding photos – and look at Elton John’s reaction

December 10, 2022 – 16:54 GMT

Matthew Moore

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released some never-before-seen photos from their wedding reception – and just look at Elton John

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have got the world talking following the release of the first three episodes of their docuseries Harry & Meghan.

TRENDING: Charles Spencer breaks silence for the first time after Harry & Meghan docuseries airs

On Saturday, Netflix released a new trailer for the series, in which Harry and Meghan speak about their 2018 wedding. In the 44-second clip, Meghan reflects on what the couple chose to have as their first dance, as well as attempting to sing along to the classic. As ever, the footage was interspersed with still images, and the photos from the reception had never been seen.

WATCH: See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take on daring move for first dance

Plenty of shots were featured in the trailer, which is above, showing them dancing, and even attempting a very daring move!

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s team release new statement after Netflix documentary airs

READ: Meghan Markle’s half-siblings break silence amid revelatory Netflix documentary

The photos even showed Sir Elton John at the uplifting event, and his reaction to the bride and groom has to be seen to be believed.

“It was a whirlwind,” the Duchess of Sussex exclaimed as the trailer drew to a close.

Harry and Meghan took to the dancefloor

The couple’s six-part documentary shares an incredibly candid insight into their high-profile love story, their rocky relationship with the media, and everything in between.

DISCOVER: Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal titles – what can and can’t happen

ABOUT: Meghan Markle’s father’s family: who are they and who features in the documentary?

The series has also seen them speaking about their relationship with the royals, with Meghan sharing details about her first Christmas at Sandringham.

“I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham, calling my mom, and she’s like ‘How’s it going?’ and I said ‘Oh my gosh it’s amazing’,” she explained.

Plenty of stars were at the high-profile event

“It’s just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun.”

INSIDE: The exclusive Soho House where Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan met

STYLE INSPO: Meghan Markle’s all-white Netflix ensemble

The Duchess even shared detail of the royals’ Christmas dinner, saying: “And at dinner I was sat next to H’s grandfather and I just thought it was so wonderful and I was like ‘Oh we chatted and it was so great and I talked about this and talked about this’.

At the time, the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured walking alongside the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they made their way to the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.

–