Prince George sports £10 John Lewis shirt as he poses on a Landrover Defender in tribute to Philip – Daily Mail

A new photo of Prince George to mark his eighth birthday shows him sitting on an off-road vehicle synonymous with his great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

The snap was taken by proud mother Kate Middleton, 39, at their Amner Hall home in Norfolk and shows the future king perched on the bonnet of a Land Rover Defender.

Philip, who died in April a few months short of his 100th birthday, regularly drove Land Rovers and during his funeral the duke’s coffin was carried by a specially adapted defender which he helped design.

Including the famous vehicle in the image will be seen as a poignant tribute to the late duke, who had a passion for engineering.

George, who celebrates his birthday on Thursday, is pictured beaming in the photograph, and is casually dressed in a £10 John Lewis polo-style striped top and shorts.

The duchess is a keen photographer and regularly produces images of George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark milestones in her children’s lives.

The 100 per cent cotton shirt worn by George costs £8- £12, depending on the size and is £10 in aged eight. It’s framed by a classic collar and short sleeves and features a half button placket through the front

Prince Philip used Land Rovers throughout his adult life and granted his Royal Warrant to Land Rover more than 40 years ago.

He visited Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing facilities on numerous occasions over the decades and accompanied the Queen when she opened Jaguar Land Rover’s new Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton in 2014.

Earlier this year, Kate revealed her children sometimes wish she would put her camera down.

Speaking to a finalist of her Hold Still photography contest, the duchess said about George, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three,: ‘Everyone’s like, “Mummy, please stop taking photographs”.’

George has spent the past 12 months living life under lockdown with his siblings and parents and has experienced some unusual things.

George recently attended the Euro2020 games at Wembley – he is pictures with his parents during the England vs Italy final

Kate has confessed she has been cutting her children’s hair, telling a group of parents in January: ‘I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror, seeing mum cutting hair.’

William, 39, and Kate, have planned a celebration for George tomorrow but Kensington Palace have not revealed details – but have previously said they have homemade cakes on birthdays.

Speaking to Mary Berry on a BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas, she said: ‘I love making the cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing.

‘I make far too much, but I love it.’

There was speculation that The Cambridges may not release a photo of George this year, due to being trolled in the past.

Royal biographer Angela Levin last week suggested they might break with tradition this year.

Speaking on True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat, she said: ‘There are rumours that we might not see the photograph [of Prince George] when he’s eight, because they’ve been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven, and I hope they can overcome that.’

During the programme royal correspondent Roya Nikkah praised the Cambridges for easing their son into a life of service by bringing him along to watch the European Championships at Wembley.

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

He made his public debut in front of the world’s media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his proud parents’ arms.

A great-grandchild to the Queen, he will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror obtained the crown of England if, as expected, he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and then his father, William.