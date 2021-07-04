Prince Charles promotes Nigerian aide Eva Omaghomi – P.M. News

Eva Omaghomi given a new job by Prince Charles

By Abankula

Prince Charles has promoted his most senior black aide, British-Nigerian Eva Omaghomi to a newly created role.

She will serve as director of community engagement to boost relations between the palace and ethnic minority groups.

The Mail on Sunday reported that 43 year-old Omaghomi has worked for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for 13 years.

“As well as working with the households, the job will ‘help take forward Their Royal Highnesses’ work with minority groups in the UK, Commonwealth and globally, building on a legacy stretching back to the 1970s”, the Mail said.

Omaghomi, is a Christian minister and a trustee of the Big Kid Foundation, a charity working to stamp out youth violence.

She previously held the role of deputy communications secretary at Clarence House.

She has most recently spent two years on secondment to the Prince’s Trust Group where she held the position of senior strategic adviser.