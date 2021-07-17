Prince Charles’ hilarious disguise to go under the radar while on skiing getaway – My London

The 12 – our FREE email with all the news you need “,”buttonText”:”I’M IN”,”contentId”:20293786,”newsletterImage”:”https://i2-prod.mylondon.news/whats-on/family-kids-news/article15315109.ece/ALTERNATES/s615d/4_new-yeaArs-eve-london-GetAtyImages-459834579.jpg”,”endpointUrl”:”https://response.pure360.com/interface/list.php”,”profile”:”My_London”,”isPure360NewsLetter”:true,”pure360MailingListId”:”MyLondon – The 12 Newsletter”,”isDoubleOptIn”:false,”newsletterSiteName”:”MyLondon”}” data-mod=”skinnySignup”> Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later. We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time.More info

Dressing up as a member of the royal family for a fancy dress party or Halloween is not an unusual practice for costume enthusiasts.

It turns out that a member of the royal family also enjoys dressing up in costumes – only to avoid being recognised.

Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, is probably one of the most famous people in the world, and with that level of fame comes constant media and public media attention.

It can be difficult to escape the spotlight, but it seems like the heir to throne has found an interesting way.

Prince Charles dressed in a quirky disguise

The Prince famously wore a disguise on a skiing trip to keep a low profile whilst enjoying his time away from his royal duties – however, it is probably likely that the disguise ended up attracting more attention than had he gone without.

The trip, which took place in 1980, saw the young Prince wear a fake nose and moustache whilst skiing in Klosters, Switzerland.

The outfit resembled something out of a Where’s Wally children’s book, complete with circular framed lenses and a red sweater.





In recent times the Prince’s choice of outfits have been known to be a lot more understated and by-the-book, instead preferring to wear a dapper suit with a matching tie for most of his formal engagements.

This year has been a particularly difficult year for the Prince of Wales due to unforeseen circumstances involving his family. Earlier in the year his father, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away at the age of 99.

In addition, his son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have left the United Kingdom as a result of highly publicised turmoil from within the family and heavy media scrutiny.

Prince Charles’ wacky outfit on the Swiss Alps will be a call back to happier times for the Prince and many royal family enthusiasts.

With the lockdown restrictions easing by the day and more countries being added to the green-list, who’s to say that we won’t see Prince Charles donning another disguise on a trip abroad in the near future.