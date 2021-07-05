Prince Charles favourite songs Barbra Streisand HBA interview – Tatler

Prince Charles with Barbra Streisand in 1974 © Globe Photos / ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

Today, 5 July, marks the 73rd anniversary of the NHS. The milestone has been marked with a host of special commemorations, including an allocated ‘Thank You Day’ on Sunday – for which Prince Charles gave a new interview revealing some of his favourite songs.

The Queen’s son made some candid revelations in his chat with the Hospital Broadcasting Association (a national charity that supports Hospital Broadcasting across the UK), including opening up about his veneration for famed American actress and singer Barbra Streisand.

The 72 year old picked ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’, originally performed by Streisand in the hit 1964 Broadway musical Funny Girl, as one of his top songs. ‘I have always been a great admirer of the incredibly versatile American actress and singer Barbra Streisand,’ noted Charles, praising her ‘dazzling’ talent.

The royal met the musical theatre star in person in 1974, when he was 26. Charles watched Streisand perform at the Warner Bros Studios in Culver City, California, while he was serving as a lieutenant on HMS Jupiter, recalling that the pair had a ‘special meeting’. The two kept up their friendship, and Streisand went on to perform at Wembley in 1994 for a fundraiser in aid of Charles’s Prince’s Trust.

Prince Charles and Barbra Streisand in 1994 Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

The new programme, which aired at 12pm on Sunday 4 July, was entitled Music & Memories With HRH The Prince Of Wales. Other favourites picked by the royal include

‘Givin’ Up, Givin’ In by The Three Degrees, who performed at his 30th birthday. Charles recalled that the song ‘long ago, used to provide me with an irresistible urge to get up and dance’. For more contemplative moods, meanwhile, he spoke of his fondness for the Welsh hymn ‘Tydi a Roddaist’ by Bryn Terfel, calling it ‘a prayer for those divine qualities of beauty, peace and harmony to be reflected in our own lives.’

Also among the royal’s most beloved songs are ‘La Vie En Rose’ by Edith Piaf, ‘Upside Down’ by Diana Ross and ‘They Can’t Take That Away From Me’ by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Speaking of the importance of the HBA, Charles said during the programme: ‘At all times, hospital radio provides an invaluable service to patients, staff and families.

‘During current times, when we have been dealing with the effect of this dreadful pandemic, the role of hospital radio has been even more important, and I know it has been of immeasurable value in connecting people, in providing comfort and companionship, and in raising people’s spirits when that is needed.’

He also stated that he had been ‘profoundly impressed by the dedication shown by our wonderful NHS staff and volunteers right across the country’, thanking them for their ‘sheer resilience and indomitable spirit’.

A Spotify playlist of all of Charles’s 13 selected songs has now been shared by the Clarence House social media accounts, so that music lovers can indulge in a little royal-approved listening at home.

