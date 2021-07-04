The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele paid a condolence visit to Evelyn, wife of Prophet TB Joshua, on Saturday.

Ayodele was accompanied to the Synagogue Church Of Nations (SCOAN) by his aides and church members.

He described TB Joshua as a gift to humanity and commended the deceased’s philanthropic acts and kind gestures to all and sundry.

Ayodele noted that the late cleric exemplified the teachings of Jesus Christ which is about loving everyone regardless of their belief and religion.

He recalled how TB Joshua extended his magnanimity to both the Christian and Muslim communities across the country and abroad.

Ayodele prayed for God’s strength and courage for the widow to continue the legacy of the SCOAN founder.

He also encouraged the children to be strong in the Lord and do all they can to ensure the vision of Prophet TB Joshua lives on.

‘‘The death of Prophet TB Joshua has left a huge vacuum in the body of Christ but we are glad the man of God lived a fulfilled life. His many works for humanity will continue to live on”, Ayodele said.

‘’Prophet TB Joshua lived a life that portrayed what Christ was all about: loving, caring for people without regarding their religion, belief, or any form of differences.

“The beneficiaries of Prophet TB Joshua’s philanthropic acts included Christians, Muslims in Nigeria and beyond. I want to encourage Mrs Evelyn Joshua to remain strong during this period.

“The task ahead in keeping the legacy of Prophet TB Joshua alive is not an easy one but God will strengthen her, the children and everyone in this ministry to make it easy.

‘’He will be greatly missed. I pray that his ministry continues to move forward and touch many lives for the purpose of populating the kingdom of God. Amen.”