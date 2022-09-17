Preview: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Prediction: Manchester City to win 3-1

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest will face each other in the Premier League this week. The match will be held at the Etihad Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 7:3srcpm UK time on Wednesday.

Manchester City

Manchester City are the defending Premier League champions and are the favourites to conquer England yet again this season. Pep Guardiola’s side are second in the league table at the moment with 1src points from four matches, two points behind leaders Arsenal.

City will head into the match against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on the back of a 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace at home in the Premier League. Guardiola’s side were 2-src down at one stage, but they fought back to score four goals and pick up all three points from the encounter. Norway international striker Erling Haaland was the star of the show, as he scored a hat-trick.

Team News:

Erling Haaland is in top form at the moment and will lead the line for Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva are also likely to retain their respective places in the starting lineup.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the end of last season and are doing quite well in the top flight of English football at the moment. Steve Cooper’s side are 14th in the Premier League table at the moment with four points from four matches, two points above the bottom three.

Forest will head into the match against Manchester City away from home at the Etihad Stadium on the back of a 2-src defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground. Although the Reds lost, their performance was very encouraging. It followed a 3-src victory over Grimsby Town away from home in the EFL Cup.

Team News:

Dean Henderson is the number one goalkeeper at Nottingham Forest, and the Englishman will stay between the posts against Manchester City. Jesse Lingard could lead the line again, with Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White deployed just behind them.

Key Factors to Consider

Manchester City have won 3 of their 4 Premier League matches this season.

Manchester City have scored 13 goals in 4 Premier League matches this season.

Manchester City have conceded 5 goals in 4 Premier League matches this season.

Nottingham Forest have scored 2 goals in 4 Premier League games this campaign.

Nottingham Forest have conceded 5 goals in 4 Premier League games this campaign.

Conclusion

Although Nottingham Forest have a good team and are playing wonderful football, Manchester City have arguably the strongest squad in England and will head into the match against the Reds as favourites. Now, there is a chance that Pep Guardiola’s side could concede a goal, but with Erling Haaland on fire, the defending Premier League champions should pick up all three points from the encounter in the end.

Prediction: Manchester City to win 3-1

Best Odds: 17/2

Bookmaker: Betfair