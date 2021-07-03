Pretty Little Liars Reboot Synopsis Reveals New Mystery & Teases New A – Screen Rant

The synopsis for HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a reboot of Pretty Little Liars, reveals a brand-new mystery and hints at the existence of a new A. Based on the popular YA book series of the same name by Sara Shepard, the original Pretty Little Liars was a hit for ABC Family (now Freeform) when it premiered in 2010. The mystery-thriller show focused on a clique of high-school girls who are tormented by a mysterious source, known only as A, who seems to know all their darkest secrets. Fans were disappointed when Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017, after seven seasons.

In September 2020, Warner Bros. announced the development of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and shortly thereafter, the reboot was picked up by HBO Max. The new series is being brought to life by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of the enormously popular Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Lindsay Calhoon Bring (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Frequency). Aguirre-Sacasa will also executive produce, along with Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment, and Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. Calhoon Bring will co-executive produce.

Now, an official synopsis has been shared by Decider’s Alex Zalben on Twitter. His post reveals that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will follow a new group of teen girls in a new town who seem to be facing a foe with familiar tactics. Read Zalben’s tweet along with the full synopsis below:

Lisa Soper (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is attached to direct the first two episodes of the upcoming series. The actors cast as two of the new Little Liars have also been revealed as Chandler Kinney (Lethal Weapon) and Maia Reficco (Kally’s Mashup). Fans are already voicing their hopes for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, though whether those hopes will be met remains to be seen. While none of the cast of the original show has been confirmed to appear, the fact that the reboot takes place in the same universe indicates that it’s certainly possible. It could also mean that whatever “series of tragic events” to which the synopsis refers may somehow tie into the original series, or that this new tormenter may have learned their tricks from a previous A.

This isn’t the first new show to take place in the Pretty Little Liars universe: Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists were both spin-offs of the original, but neither enjoyed its success and both were canceled after only one season. However, this reboot is poised to fare better. Based on the synopsis’s description of the show as “horror-tinged,” it seems likely that this new take will be even darker than its previous iteration, and Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring are well-versed in creating dark, compelling teen drama. Fans of the wild storylines on Riverdale and of their other work will no doubt be eager to see what these two have in store for the new Little Liars. Viewers of the original series know that A’s identity is never straightforward, and with Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring at the helm, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is sure to be a creepy, twisty ride.

Source: Alex Zalben





