press-scores-2,-mewis-sisters-find-net,-us-tops-mexico-4-0

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Christen Press scored a pair of goals, Samantha Mewis and Tobin Heath also scored, and the U.S. women beat Mexico 4-0 on Thursday night.

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 43 games, matching the second-longest undefeated run in team history, in the first of two Olympic send-off matches against Mexico.

The Americans extended their winning streak against Mexico to 14 games and improved to 38-1-1 overall. The lone U.S. loss in the series was a 2010 World Cup qualifier.

Mewis scored in the 21st minute off a pass from older sister Kristie Mewis, and the pair celebrated with a chest bump. Heavy rain began shortly thereafter.

Kristie Mewis was recently named to the Olympic roster, the only player going to Tokyo who wasn’t part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2019.

Press tapped in a pass from Samantha Mewis in the 39th minute.

Heath hadn’t played since December while recovering from injuries. She entered in the second half — then scored on her first touch in the 74th minute.

Press added her fifth goal of the year and 63rd of her international career in the 85th minute. She has been directly involved in 36 goals in her last 36 games with the national team.

Mexico did not qualify for the Olympics. The U.S. and Canada will represent CONCACAF in Tokyo.

Monica Vergara was named Mexico’s coach in January, becoming the first woman to lead the team.

The teams meet again Monday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, the last U.S. match before Tokyo, where it opens the Olympic tournament on July 21 against Sweden.

