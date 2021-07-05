Home Technology PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times – July 5 – Yahoo Finance
July 5 (Reuters) – The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Fortress-led investor group strikes £9.5bn deal to buy Morrisons https://on.ft.com/3yoxMDS

Johnson to signal return to ‘normality’ on July 19 https://on.ft.com/2V7EoYR

China cracks down on Didi days after New York IPO https://on.ft.com/3dKhblP

Overview

A trio of private-investment groups led by SoftBank-owned Fortress have struck a 9.5 billion pounds ($13.13 billion) deal to acquire Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket chain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday signal the end to an array of strict COVID-19 measures from July 19 including “working from home guidance”, the enforced wearing of face coverings and the one-metre distancing rule.

China’s cyberspace regulator has ordered that Didi be taken off smartphone app stores just days after the ride-hailing giant raised $4.4 billion in the biggest Chinese listing in the United States since Alibaba in 2014.

($1 = 0.7233 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

