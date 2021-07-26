Home Business PRESS DIGEST-British Business – July 26 – Yahoo Finance
PRESS DIGEST-British Business – July 26 – Yahoo Finance

July 26 (Reuters) – The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

– The billionaire Weston family is kicking off a formal auction of Selfridges to flush out a buyer for the department stores business. https://bit.ly/3BIhyrm

– The financial regulator issued a warning about the possible risks of buying digital tokens set to be launched by CoinBurp, a cryptocurrency trading platform, today. https://bit.ly/2UNOFtd

The Guardian

– Ministers will meet on Monday to sign off additional emergency testing sites for workplaces in England hit hard by the “pingdemic”, so more workers can avoid the requirement to self-isolate for 10 days. https://bit.ly/3zCCXAm

– UK government has set aside as much as 233 million pounds ($320.58 million) to cover payouts from the Post Office to wronged postmasters who were forced to cover shortfalls caused by a broken computer system. https://bit.ly/3BEx07U

The Telegraph

– Taxpayers may have to fund most of a 900 million pound bill to build a train line linking Heathrow to the West Country after funding from the airport and other private investors fell through. https://bit.ly/3iOAn3A

– Waymo, Google’s driverless-car sister company, has warned against the UK imposing strict rules for self-driving vehicles in one of its first interventions in Britain.

Sky News

– Zopa, one of Britain’s biggest digital financial services providers, is in talks with investors about a 100 million pounds capital injection that will put it on course to become the country’s latest fintech ‘unicorn’. https://bit.ly/3kRgn32

– Hospitals in Belfast have called in extra nurses to deal with the “extreme pressure” from increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients as Northern Ireland runs out of hospital beds. https://bit.ly/2UEEcR7

($1 = 0.7268 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

