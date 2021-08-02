PRESS DIGEST-British Business – August 2 – Yahoo Finance

Aug 2 (Reuters) – The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

– British government is considering removing restrictions on bankers’ bonuses as part of its plan to ditch EU rules and to make the City of London more competitive. https://bit.ly/2WJF0ER

The Guardian

– Employers are offering signing-on fees of up to 10,000 pounds ($13,896.00) to applicants as more than 1.1 million jobs in the UK remain unfilled, due to shortage of workers caused by Brexit and a lack of skills. https://bit.ly/3rKIJ0m

– Car-hailing companies Uber Technologies Inc and Bolt, as well as delivery service Deliveroo Plc , are all being involved by the UK government in plans to offer consumers discounts to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates. https://bit.ly/3fkuwlO

The Telegraph

– Britain will offer COVID-19 booster vaccines to 32 million Britons starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the programme. https://bit.ly/37dhYIl

– British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering a temporary suspension of the Conservatives’ “triple lock” election manifesto commitment on state pensions that would save billions by linking this year’s rise to inflation instead. https://bit.ly/2TLHrp8

Sky News

– A former Unilever executive Vindi Banga is expected to replace Robert Swannell as chairman of UK government Investments (UKGI). https://bit.ly/2VtCd24

– British finance minister Rishi Sunak has written to prime minister Boris Johnson warning that the UK’s travel restrictions are “out of step” in comparison to other countries. https://bit.ly/37boH5t

The Independent

– Major airlines in the UK have issued a joint plea to the government for a last-minute rescue of summer holidays, warning that tight restrictions beyond this week could result in the loss of tens of thousands of jobs in the sector. https://bit.ly/2Vp8RBI ($1 = 0.7196 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)