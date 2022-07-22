presidential-polls:-eci-issues-certificate-of-election-to-droupadi-murmu

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (

ECI

) on Friday issued a certificate of the election to

NDA

nominee Droupadi

Murmu

as the next President of India.

The certificate was issued after the returning officer handed over the result to the panel.

“CEC Rajiv Kumar and EC Anup Chandra Pandey jointly signed the ‘Certification of the Election of Shrimati

Droupadi Murmu

as the next President of India’ after ECI received the Return of Election and a Declaration of Result of election from the Returning Officer,” the ECI tweeted.

The NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has been officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.

Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value 3,80,177.

A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18.

Secretary General of

Rajya Sabha

and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.

“Presidential Election concluded with declaration of result…4754 votes polled, out of which 4701 valid & 53 invalid…The quota (for a candidate to be elected the President) was 5,28,491. #DroupadiMurmu secured 2824 first preference votes-value of which is 6,76,803,” Mody said.

“1,877 first preference votes were secured by Yashwant Sinha – value 3,80,177. As 1st preference votes secured by #DroupadiMurmu were greater than the requisite quota, I in my capacity as Returning Officer declare that she has been elected to office of President of India,” he added.

Murmu was also leading in the first two rounds of the counting of votes.

According to the sources, 17 MPs have cross-voted in the Presidential elections, in favour of Droupadi Murmu.

The counting began at Parliament House at 11 am on July 21. The Presidential election was held on July 18.

The term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

