Presidential election: Don’t go to court, God behind Ruto – Primate Ayodele warns Odinga

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned Kenya’s opposition leader, Raila Odinga against going to court to tackle DP William Ruto’s victory in the just concluded presidential election.

Ruto was declared the winner of Kenya’s August 9, 2022, presidential election.

He defeated his closest rival, Raila Odinga by a slim margin.

Since the IEBC declared Ruto as the president-elect of Kenya following his victory, Odinga has vowed to seek legal means to nullify the election results while citing electoral malpractices as reasons behind his loss.

In his reaction, Primate Ayodele, who predicted Ruto’s victory, revealed that God had given the President-elect victory, adding that there is no point wasting time in court to take back what God has given.

In a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele said: “My message to Raila Odinga is that he shouldn’t waste his time any longer, William Ruto’s victory is sealed, court or no court, God has given him the victory.

“Stop dragging Kenya backwards; God has great plans for Kenya under the administration of William Ruto; the country should not be dragged backwards against the wish of God with battles from parties that lost the election, victory has been sealed already.”

He, however, advised Ruto to harmonize all parties and make Kenya become one family though his efforts will be disturbed.

Primate Ayodele also urged him to pay attention to the economic situation, yearnings of farmers, unemployment, and insecurity in his first 91 days in office.

“Ruto should harmonize everybody and turn Kenya into one family though his efforts will be disturbed, but a political tsunami has taken place, and there is a total revolution in Kenya.

“During his first 91 days in office, Ruto should work on the economy, unemployment, and make provisions for farmers in the country. He must also work on the security of the country,” he said.