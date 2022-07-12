presidential-election-2022:-ec-starts-dispatch-of-ballot-boxes-and-other-sealed-election-materials

NEW DELHI: Starting the countdown to Presidential election due on July 18, the Election

Commission

on Tuesday started the distribution and dispatch of designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens, and other sealed election materials to the state legislative assembly secretariats including Delhi.

Speaking to the assistant returning officers who had gathered at the

ECI

headquarters to collect the election materials, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar asked them to be vigilant and ensure strict adherence to protocols and guidelines for transportation and storage of ballot boxes, ballot papers and other materials.

Stating that strict adherence to procedures by the ECI teams has become its hallmark in delivering error free elections time and again, Kumar attributed it a set of well-defined instructions and standard operating procedures that are in place to successfully complete every electoral process.

The Commission mandates the collection of materials for the Presidential poll from the ECI Headquarters at Delhi by the assistant returning officers (AROs) including one senior officer from the office of the chief electoral officer. Once the officials reach Delhi, they are assisted at the help desk at Delhi Airport manned by the officials of EC, civil aviation ministry Delhi Police, and CISF. Ballot boxes along with other essential election materials are handed over to the AROs, who are escorted by

Delhi Police

teams, under appropriate security and safety measures,

after complete inspection at Nirvachan Sadan.

The AROs return to their respective state/UTs on the same day.

During the transportation, the ballot boxes are flown on a separate air ticket in the front row of aircraft, beside the seat of the officer transporting the materials under personal supervision. Once the officers with ballot boxes reach the state capitals, the boxes are stored in previously sanitised and properly sealed strong rooms under strict videography monitoring.

After the poll is over, the polled and sealed ballot boxes and other election material have to be transported back to the office of the returning officer — that is,

Rajya Sabha

Secretariat — by the next available flight. The boxes and other documents are carried personally in the aircraft cabins so that they are never out of sight of accompanying officers.

The Commission has already issued specific guidelines for the conduct of polls. A workshop for the RO, AROs & CEOs was organized on June 13 at Vigyan Bhawan to brief them on all aspects of election procedure for the conduct of Presidential elections. The Commission has also appointed 37 observers for overseeing the arrangements of polling and counting during elections.

A briefing meeting of these observers — who are senior IAS officers of the rank of additional secretary or joint secretary — was organized on Monday (July 11). One observer each will oversee polling at each of the 30 places of poll in the state/UT assemblies, while two observers will be deployed at Parliament House. The designated observers will take stock of election arrangements made for security and transportation of ballot boxes and election material by the ROs and AROs and ensure free and fair elections. The Observers deputed at Parliament House will also oversee the counting process of votes on July 21, 2022.