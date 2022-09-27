President of Central Bank of Brazil Disagrees With ‘Heavy Hand’ Regulations for Cryptocurrencies

The president of the Central Bank of Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto, has defended the use of more moderate regulations in the crypto environment. Campos Neto stated that while regulation is indeed necessary, it has to be done in a way that doesn’t stop innovation. He also explained his goal is to connect the digital with the regulated world.

Central Bank of Brazil President Criticizes Harsh Approach to Crypto Regulation

Central banks of several nations around the world are starting to establish their stances when it comes to cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). At “The regulation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil and in the world,” a debate event, the president of the Central Bank of Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto, presented his thoughts about cryptocurrency regulation.

According to Campos Neto, regulation of these instruments should be made in a way that allows for innovation and growth of investments in cryptocurrencies. He stated:

In general, central bankers want to regulate with a heavy hand. I understand, but I don’t agree. Maybe it’s a mistake to regulate like that … We shouldn’t leave behind the technological advances that will come with this.

Furthermore, Campos Neto detailed that one of his goals is to integrate the digital and the regulatory world, in a different way from what other central banks are doing.

Similar Opinions

The president of the Brazilian Securities and Values Commission (CVM), João Pedro Nascimento, also stated he had similar ideas, saying that regulation should not stifle the growth of the crypto market. He declared:

Banning a revolution is not something we will do.

Nascimento had previously declared there is a natural demand for cryptocurrency regulation as a consequence of the evolution of the technology. The CVM has proposed an advisory opinion regarding crypto and its treatment, that is under review, to be used before a crypto-centric law is sanctioned.

The legislative process for approving a cryptocurrency bill is quite advanced in the country. A cryptocurrency-centric bill, that would help to bring clarity to the crypto markets and virtual asset service providers, is currently waiting to be discussed by the deputy chamber in September. However, due to the proximity of the general ballot to elect the president, vice-president, and members of Congress, this discussion might be delayed again.

