President Muhammadu has woefully failed Nigerians – Catholic priests

Some Catholic Priests in Edo State have said President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership failed woefully in its primary duty of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

The Priests said President Buhari ought to proffer solutions to the increasing rate of killings and kidnappings in parts of the country or step down from being the President.

The priests made the assertion at the weekend when the acting Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu led other government functionaries to pay last respects to a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, who was murdered by suspected kidnappers.

The deceased Catholic priest was murdered by his abductors in Ikabigbo, Etsako West LGA of Edo State.

Very Rev. Fr. Johnbosco Ezehi, National President of the Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), at the funeral mass and interment held for the priest at the Priests’ Cemetery, Immaculate Conception Seminary, Ivianokpodi-Agenebode in Etsako East LGA, appealed to President Buhari to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians.

He said, “We condemn the increasing attacks by suspected herdsmen, who have turned the country into a massive graveyard. If the president cannot keep our country safe, then he automatically loses the trust of the citizens. He should no longer continue to preside over the killing field and mass graveyard that our country has become.”

The Priests called on the president to take drastic and urgent steps to reverse the ugly tragedy, which he said is threatening the peace and foundation of the collective existence and unity of the nation.

He said it is clear to the nation that the president has failed in his primary duty of protecting the lives of Nigerians.