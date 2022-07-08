president-buhari-jets-out-of-abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday jetted out of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Buhari travelled to his country home in Daura, Katsina State, for Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The President’s plane touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport in Katsina at 5.15 pm, and he was received by the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari and other senior state government officials.

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

On arrival in Daura, the President was received by the Emir, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, members of the Emirate Council and other District Heads.

After the celebration, the President, who is home with members of his family, will return to Abuja on Thursday, July 14, 2022.