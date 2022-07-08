Home NEWS President Buhari jets out of Abuja
NEWSNews Africa

President Buhari jets out of Abuja

by News
1 views
president-buhari-jets-out-of-abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday jetted out of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Buhari travelled to his country home in Daura, Katsina State, for Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The President’s plane touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport in Katsina at 5.15 pm, and he was received by the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari and other senior state government officials.

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

On arrival in Daura, the President was received by the Emir, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, members of the Emirate Council and other District Heads.

After the celebration, the President, who is home with members of his family, will return to Abuja on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Daura residents file out to greet President Buhari...

2023: LP won’t get 15 votes, party is...

EPL: Durham predicts club to win Premier League...

Eid-el-Kabir: Ogun residents celebrate amid fuel scarcity, hike...

EPL: West Ham offered Leeds more money but...

EPL: Massive disappointment he returned to Man United...

Eid-el-Kabir: Oluwo preaches acceptance of God’s dictates

Terrorists not too distant from immediate communities, we...

2023: You’re noisemakers, can’t win presidency – Primate...

Gov AbdulRazaq, Saraki in warm handshake at Ilorin...

Leave a Reply