President Buhari is a backward thinker – Kingsley Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a presidential aspirant, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a backward thinker.

Prof. Moghalu also said it was unfortunate that President Buhari has not shown any interest in the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria.

He made the assertion during an interview in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The former banker, who was responding to questions on how best a president should handle the agitations for restructuring, also condemned comments by the presidency that those clamouring for restructuring are people who want to break up Nigeria.

In his words, “Nigeria needs a transformational and unifying leader who will lead the process of the constitutional restructuring of Nigeria. The leadership of the president is important and I think it’s very unfortunate that as we have seen over the last six years, President Buhari has not shown any support for restructuring. He had made a speech where he said people who wanted to restructure Nigeria were looking to break up the county, how can he say that? That is not just true.

“Restructuring is a legislative function no doubt about it, but the president has a leadership role to play. That role is to mobilize the country, provide a vision and then allow the National Assembly to play its constitutional role.

“If I were the president I would go to the National Assembly with an executive bill and that is the difference between me and someone like Buhari. He thinks backward. He thinks only about the past, the civil war. His frame of reference is the past, my frame of reference is how we shape the future.”

Responding to questions about the platform on which he will run for the 2023 presidential election, Moughalu said he was yet to make the decision but added that some political parties have already reached out to him to run on their platform.

