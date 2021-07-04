President Biden tours Up North orchard, says he came for the cherry pie – Detroit Free Press

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. – President Joe Biden toured an orchard in northern Michigan on Saturday, the eve of the nation’s 245th birthday, talking to workers and a crowd who had gathered in the fields of strawberries and raspberries across from rows of neatly planted cherry trees.

He hugged Jose Sebastian, an immigrant from Guatemala who has worked for three decades at King Orchards, a busy, 400-acre farm and U-pick hot spot about 35 miles northeast of Traverse City.

Sebastian and his wife, Maria Pascual, stopped picking cherries for a few minutes to talk with the president, who told them, “We’re a nation of immigrants, every one of us.”

Biden then plucked a cherry from a basket and ate it as he walked with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, both Michigan Democrats.

The president’s visit to northern Michigan comes as the nation begins to feel some relief from the grip of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 Americans, nearly 20,000 of whom were from Michigan.

More:In parts of rural Michigan, the vaccine may be free, but it is harder to sell

More:COVID testing no longer required for agricultural workers in Michigan

Coronavirus case rates are low in Michigan and across the nation and hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall as more Americans get COVID-19 vaccines. People are feeling more comfortable getting back to pre-pandemic life with July Fourth celebrations, family parties and travel.

But the nation still has fallen short of meeting Biden’s goal of getting at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of 70% of adults by July Fourth. As of Saturday, 67% of adult Americans had gotten at least one jab, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan’s vaccination rate is lower than the nation’s — at 61.9% of the population ages 16 and older with a single dose as of Friday, the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard showed.

Though Michigan missed the mark on the vaccine goal, Whitmer said: “We’ve actually come a long way.

“We got creative and are using the (federal American) Rescue Plan dollars to help encourage more people to get vaccinated.” The state’s new MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes offers cash prizes ranging from $50,000 to $2 million in addition to college scholarships to residents who’ve gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

“This announcement on the MI Shot to Win, I think, is going to help us get closer to that 70%, but it’s important that we are in communities meeting people where they are,” Whitmer said. “That’s the hard, important public health work that is being done.”

As of 10:30 p.m. Friday , 626,654 adults had registered for the lottery-style raffle and 33,431 teens and tweens ages 12-17 had registered for the scholarship drawing, according to the Protect Michigan Commission.

Whitmer said she planned to use the president’s visit as an opportunity to talk about infrastructure projects needed in Michigan.

“I’m the fix the damn roads governor, so I talk infrastructure with everybody, including the president,” she said. “We haven’t had a conversation about specific projects, but certainly with the incredible flooding that we suffered a week and a half ago, infrastructure is on everyone’s mind. It’s always on mine, but it’s on everyone’s mind.”

Parts of Wayne County and the city of Detroit were under water and freeways were flooded for days after a storm hit in late June — evidence, she said, of what happens when climate change comes to roost in a state that has underinvested in infrastructure.

“So this is an important moment,” Whitmer said. “And that’s why this infrastructure package is so important. That’s also why I got the president rocky road fudge from Mackinac Island for his trip here.”

Amanda Roble, 52, of Birmingham, laughed as she walked toward the strawberry fields at King Orchards on Saturday. She and her family didn’t realize the president was visiting the orchard that afternoon.

“We were supposed to pick cherries until we found out we had a special visitor coming,” Roble said after she and her family went through a Secret Service checkpoint. “We pick here a lot, and it’s never busy like this.”

More:Michigan COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes is shot at $5M in cash prizes, scholarships

More:Whitmer reopens state: ‘Our pure Michigan summer is back’

Her husband, Jim Roble, 51, said he was glad the president was making a visit to northern Michigan.

“It’s our nation’s birthday,” Jim Roble said. “He’s got to talk to everybody, for sure. Nothing controversial. I hope we all cheer when he arrives. No boo-birds.”

Biden made no public remarks Saturday, but stopped at the orchard’s gift shop before he left and bought a stack of pies and 10 bottles of cherry pop in glass bottles.

When asked why he came to Michigan on the eve of Independence Day, the president smiled, and said, simply, “Cherry pie.”

Contact Kristen Jordan Shamus: kshamus@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @kristenshamus.

Subscribe to the Free Press.