president-biden-is-in-the-surfside-area.-here’s-how-his-departure-will-change-rush-hour

As expected, road closures in North Miami-Dade constipated rush hour traffic even more than usual as President Joe Biden went from Miami International Airport to Surfside.

And expect the afternoon rush hour to feel like it’s starting a little early as the President heads back to the airport from the area around the Champlain Towers South collapse.

After Air Force One landed at Miami International Airport Thursday morning, the motorcade used Northwest 36th Street. Curious onlookers got out of their cars and were on the sidewalks of the closed road as the presidential motorcade was escorted past them.

Interstate 95 northbound was cleared for the Presidential motorcade. On I-95 southbound, drivers were in gridlocked traffic for miles. Some got out of their cars, took pictures and recorded the caravan.

The Presidential motorcade zipped up to Northwest 125th Street and took the Broad Causeway across, which would take them through Bay Harbor Islands to the border of Surfside and Bal Harbour. One Northeast 125th Street resident stood in his front yard and waved a Trump flag and a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag as the president’s motorcade passed.

As the path back to the airport in the afternoon might be different, rolling roadblocks are possible on these highways and roads:

▪ State Road 112.

▪ State Road 836 (the Dolphin Expressway).

▪ Interstate 95.

▪ Julia Tuttle Causeway (Interstate 195).

▪ Interstate 395 and the MacArthur Causeway.

▪ The 79th Street Causeway.

▪ The Broad Causeway.

▪ Alton Road and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach

▪ Streets surrounding all of the above, including Biscayne Boulevard, 36th Street, 79th Street, 125th Street.

Federal investigation of Surfside begins. Mayor says Miami-Dade won’t wait on reforms

After collapse, Surfside condo board taps PR firm that claims to ‘fix the impossible’

Rescue workers getting frustrated to tears as they dig at the Surfside condo collapse