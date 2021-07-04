Home WORLD NEWS President Biden due in Crystal Lake next week – Chicago Tribune
President Biden due in Crystal Lake next week – Chicago Tribune

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit northwest suburban Crystal Lake on Wednesday, according to a White House official.

Details on the president’s itinerary and reason for visiting Illinois were not immediately available, said Seth Schuster, a White House regional communications director.

Biden has been making stops around the nation to raise support for a bipartisan infrastructure plan and policies concerning families and education.

President Joe Biden, left, buys ice cream as Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow looks on at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City, Michigan, on July 3, 2021.

President Joe Biden, left, buys ice cream as Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow looks on at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City, Michigan, on July 3, 2021. (MANDEL NGAN/bioreports / TNS)

He was in La Crosse, Wisconsin, last week, and on Saturday was in Traverse City, Michigan, which is hosting the National Cherry Festival. Presidents Herbert Hoover and Gerald Ford have attended the festival in the past, but Biden went to a cherry farm in nearby Antrim County, where he pitched his immigration plans.

The president was out for direct contact with voters and refrained from delivering remarks about his policy proposals. Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters she spoke to Biden about infrastructure.

Biden has said that to get his $973 billion deal passed in Congress, he has to go straight to the voters.

The Associated Press contributed.

