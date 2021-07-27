president-biden-announces-americans-with-‘long-covid’-symptoms-may-qualify-for-federal-disability

-
CBS News Videos
Florida hospital sees most COVID-19 patients since start of pandemic, with over 90% unvaccinated
Officials at the University of Florida Health Jacksonville say they’re hitting numbers of COVID-19 patients higher than any they’ve seen during the pandemic. More than 90% of those patients are unvaccinated, and only roughly 50% of the hospital staff is vaccinated. Manuel Bojorquez reports on the battle in a state that accounts for 1 in 5 of the nation’s new coronavirus cases.
The Telegraph
Coronavirus latest news: Michael Gove brands those who refuse vaccine ‘selfish’
Over half of Covid hospitalisations tested positive after admission Scientists considering 77 countries for green list Vaccine passports ‘risk first Tory party split in nearly 200 years’ Sherelle Jacobs: Tory biosurveillance fantasy is chilling The delta variant can reinfect you – but it’s unlikely People who refuse a coronavirus vaccine are “selfish” and putting lives at risk, Michael Gove has said. The Cabinet Office minister warned that refuseniks may be barred from a host of events in the co
Associated Press
Thailand sends COVID-19 patients to hometowns by train
Authorities in Thailand began transporting some people who tested positive for the coronavirus from Bangkok to their hometowns on Tuesday for isolation and treatment to alleviate the burden on the capital’s overwhelmed medical system. Medical authorities in Bangkok said Monday that all ICU beds for COVID-19 patients at public hospitals were full and that some of the sick were being treated in emergency rooms. Officials said they have asked army medics to help out at civilian hospitals.
Associated Press
Bhutan fully vaccinates 90% of eligible adults within a week
The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days, its health ministry said Tuesday. The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on July 20 in a mass drive that has been hailed by UNICEF as “arguably the fastest vaccination campaign to be executed during a pandemic.” In April, Bhutan grabbed headlines when its government said it had inoculated around the same percentage of eligible adults with the first dose in under two weeks after India donated 550,000 shots of AstraZeneca vaccine.
ABC News
COVID-19 live updates: Savannah reinstates masks indoors, Orlando in ‘crisis mode’
The United States is facing a COVID-19 summer surge as the delta variant spreads. More than 611,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Just 57.5% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Reuters
Olympics-Gymnastics-German full-body suits applauded in slow-to-change Japan
The full-body suits of Germany’s Olympic gymnasts have struck a chord on Japanese social media, with many applauding the freedom of choice in a nation where schoolgirls almost always wear skirts and high heels are still required in some offices. The German women’s gymnastics team competed in red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles, in qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after saying they aimed to counter the sexualisation of the sport and women could wear what they choose. The suits garnered much debate and applause on Japanese social media, with several women sharing bitter stories from their past.
The Conversation
Worried about traveling with unvaccinated kids? 6 questions answered on how to manage the risks
The requirement to wear masks in airports lowers the risk of air travel. ArtMarie/E+ via Getty ImagesAcross the U.S., COVID-19 cases are rising again, primarily in unvaccinated populations. Most of these cases are due to the highly infectious delta variant of SARS-Cov-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Many children are among those who aren’t vaccinated, simply because no vaccines have been authorized for children under 12. About a quarter of children aged 12-15 years have been vaccinated.