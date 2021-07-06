presidency-warned-against-attacking-resolutions-of-southern-governors

Olusegun Bamgbose, National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, has warned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government against attacking the resolutions reached by the Southern Governors Forum during their meeting in Lagos State on Monday.

The senior lawyer commended the governors, describing their second as well as the first meeting in Asaba, Delta State, as historic and heroic.

bioreports reported yesterday that the Governors gathered in Lagos State to review the situation in the country and focus on the current security situation, constitutional amendment, Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), among others.

Their communique after the meeting was read by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, shortly after the end of the meeting.

Bamgbose further described the meeting as heartwarming and very encouraging, adding that it is indeed a welcome development.

“On the issue of rotational Presidency, this is one of the best things that can happen to Nigeria. It’s imperative and highly justifiable for power to be rotated between the North and the South, this is ideal. In a polarised country like ours, rotational Presidency is sine qua non,” he told bioreports.

“The unity of this country can’t be guaranteed in the absence of a rotational presidency. It’s just, fair and equitable that come 2023, power should shift to the South.

“There is no justification whatsoever for the North to hold on to power come 2023. A rotational presidency will not only strengthen our unity but deepen our democracy.

“Nigeria is blessed with people who can pilot the affairs of this nation, be it from the South or North. On the issue of restructuring, we shouldn’t over flog the issue as it is overdue.

“Restructuring is inevitable If Nigeria must remain as one indivisible country. On the issue of state police, I urge the Southern Governors to look at the issue carefully and critically.

“I fully support state police, but the big question is , will the state be prepared to pay them as at when due? Given the fact that many States are still battling with the payment of workers, will it not be a serious burden for the states to pay the state police?

“This is one issue that should be addressed before venturing into the idea of state police. On the issue of security, I don’t entirely agree with the fact that the Governors being the Chief Security Officers of the state should be in the know in case security agents will need to carry out operations in the state.

“This with all modesty may not be necessary. Governors are elected officials, the Police is an institution that sometimes has to operate by certain rules of engagement.

“However, I entirely agree with the Governors that arrest or any operation by the Security Agencies should be within the ambit of the law.

“I want to urge the Presidency to stop the attack of the resolutions of the Southern Governors Forum on the pages of newspapers.

“This may send the wrong message to the citizens. One will rather urge the Presidency to constructively engage the Governors on issues raised by the forum.

“A situation where the Attorney General will attack the Forum, and the next day , the Media Aides to the Presidency will make another statement, and possibly a Minister will also make another statement will certainly portray the Presidency in a bad light, it will seem as if the Presidency is not organized. There should be orderliness in the Presidency.”